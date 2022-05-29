National World journalist expected more than 'four or five' signings at Doncaster Rovers following relegation to League Two

Football writer Leon Wobschall says he was expecting more additions to a squad found wanting in League One last season.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has insisted he is happy with the core group of players still under contract at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McSheffrey already has 19 senior players in his squad which will limit the number of incomings during his second transfer window as manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey

But Wobschall, who writes for our fellow National World title the Yorkshire Post, feels Rovers required more of a shake-up on the back of one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.

He is hoping to see a strong influx of experienced operators this summer and wants more players at Rovers ‘who can do it on a cold night at Barrow’.

Speaking on the Yorkshire Post’s FootballTalk podcast, Wobschall was asked if he thought Rovers could make a swift return to League One.

"I’m not so sure to be quite honest,” he said.

"I suppose credit to Doncaster to a degree for not going down with a total whimper. I’m not sure mini-renaissance is the right term but they had a few morale-boosting results at the end of the season even though they were basically down.

"They’ve let seven players go.

"I was on Gary’s press call [at the end last season] and I was fully expecting a busier summer at Doncaster but by the sounds of it he was talking about contract renewals for four or five and then maybe only bringing in four or five.

"I’m not so sure if a bit more didn’t need to be done there.

"I think the primary thing for me is getting some characters and physicality. That’s what I think they’ve been lacking.

"They were one of the lowest goalscorers in League One last season and one of the highest conceders as well. That smacks of a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes.

"I was a little bit surprised with no disrespect to John Bostock, who will be on decent money, that they’re actually trying to retain him. He’s done okay when he’s played but he’s been quite injury prone. They seem to be putting their eggs in a basket with him and hoping he can stay and be that playmaker in the middle of the park.

"I just think it will all boil down to recruitment at Doncaster which is something that’s been pretty patchy over the last few years.”

He added: “It wasn’t particularly great [in terms of standards] down at the bottom end of League One and I don’t know if Doncaster have been lulled by the fact they’ve ended the season in okay-ish form.

"I remember the last time they went down they had a really experienced manager in Darren Ferguson and he brought in people like John Marquis, Tommy Rowe and Matty Blair. They got really experienced players in there to add to what they had and it worked – it was a good chemistry.

"If they are going to be selective about the recruitment it’s those sort of experienced players that they need.

"Up front as well they’ve really flattered to deceive. Kieran Agard obviously got an injury, Hiwula’s not really done it, Griffiths seems to be a work in progress although I’m not saying he won’t come good and Dodoo didn’t score that many.

"So just looking at it in terms of strikers they probably need to get a couple in there because it's hard to see where the goals are going to come from.

"There needs to be more players who are going to do it on a cold night in Barrow in December! That’s probably another way of putting it.”

Rovers made former Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins their first signing of the summer earlier this month – taking the number of senior players to 19.

John Bostock, Aidan Barlow and teenage defender Bobby Faulkner have been offered new deals.

Reports on Sunday linked Rovers with a move for left-sided player Cieran Dunne who has been released by Sunderland.

The 22-year-old made one start for the Black Cats, playing as a wing back against Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy.