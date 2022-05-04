Doncaster Rovers boss reveals preferred squad size as 2022/23 preparations begin in earnest

The 39-year-old insists he is happy with the core group of contracted players remaining at the club following relegation to League Two.

McSheffrey has already made it clear that it will be a case of evolution rather than revolution when it comes to reshaping the squad over the coming weeks.

Rovers ended an injury-ravaged campaign with a bloated senior squad which required trimming and seven players will be released when their deals expire this summer, the club announced yesterday.

Gary McSheffrey

Rovers have triggered options to extend Tom Anderson, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley’s current deals – taking the number of players still under contract up to 18.

John Bostock, Aidan Barlow and Bobby Faulkner will also be offered fresh terms.

So how many players does McSheffrey want in his squad for next season?

"This year there’s obviously been a lot of numbers but there’s been a lot of injuries,” McSheffrey said last week.

"If everyone was fit and available and they were first team-ready squad members, you’d probably like to run with 25 players.

"Something around that region, 25, 26. That’s including your loans.”

Loan players Matt Smith, Ethan Galbraith, Josh Martin, Mipo Odubeko and Ben Jackson returned to their parent clubs this week.