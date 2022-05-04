Doncaster Rovers 'take up options' on trio - but what does that actually mean?

The extension is not subject to personal terms being agreed and kicks in automatically after Rovers decided to trigger the option on him.

There has been talk among some Rovers fans this week that Anderson could still reject the terms of the extension and move elsewhere as a free agent.

But a Rovers spokesperson has confirmed that is not the case and the 28-year-old defender will remain under contract at the club for another 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Anderson

The same applies to goalkeepers Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley, who Rovers announced on Tuesday they have also taken up options on.

As a result, boss Gary McSheffrey’s reshaped squad already looks to be well stocked in the goalkeeping and centre back departments.

Jones and Bottomley look set to provide competition and back-up for January signing Jonathan Mitchell.

Anderson will hope to feature alongside either Joseph Olowu, Ro-Shaun Williams or Ollie Younger, while right back Kyle Knoyle is capable of deputising at centre back.

Rovers also have high hopes for promising young centre back Bobby Faulkner who has been offered fresh terms.