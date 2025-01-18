Arrival of new Gillingham boss provides element of unknown for Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has detailed the difficulties involved in trying to prepare for today's lunchtime visit to Gillingham.

The Gills are in a state of flux with new boss John Coleman arriving earlier this month. Today's clash (12.30pm) will be his first game at the helm after a series of postponements. That has meant McCann and his coaching staff have been unable to sound out exactly what lies in store, with Gillingham's last fixture coming under the stewardship of Mark Bonner more than two weeks ago.

McCann, who sanctioned Bobby Faulkner's loan exit to non-league Buxton on Friday, said: "We're a little bit unsure over what team they're going to play. I wish their game last week was on so we could get a rough idea but it wasn't.

"There'll probably be a wee bit more work on the day for this game because it's obviously John (Coleman's) first game. As I say it's been difficult because we're not sure what shape John is going to play or personnel. So really we'll just try to give the boys different scenarios but ultimately we want to go there and get three points.

"I'm sure he was desperate to get back in because he's always managed and has took charge of so many games. I'm sure he's enjoying it and will enjoy the challenge of Gillingham and trying to push for the top seven like a lot of teams. I've enjoyed his company over the years and when you go in and speak to him he's a proper football man and a genuine guy."