BBC boxing return rekindles Clinton Woods’ memories

News of boxing's return to the BBC's screens was of particular interest to one Sheffield fighting legend.

Clinton Woods scraped into the tail end of the Beeb's TV coverage two decades ago, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

"That was the last boxing show on the BBC," said Woods, referring to his IBF World Light Heavyweight victory over previously unbeaten American Rico Hoye in March 2005.

At least mainstream coverage went out with a bang; the Sheffielder, decking feared Detroit puncher Hoye, at the end of the fifth round.

There hasn't been much in the way of world-class professional boxing on prime-time terrestrial television since.

Woods welcomes its return after an agreement was announced with Boxxer.

"Back then, the BBC had spent the money (boxing budget) on Audley Harrison. (In the early 2000s, the corporation signed a £1 million deal for exclusive rights to his first ten professional fights after Harrison won Olympic gold.)

"They spent a fortune and decided to pull out when it didn't work out.

Clinton Woods and boxing pal Amer Khan

"It is good that it is coming back on mainstream telly."

The Beeb has partnered up with promotional firm Boxxer, screening fights from selected events on BBC TV as well as on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Sky TV's alliance with Boxxer concluded with Callum Simpson’s dramatic comeback win over Ivan Zucco at Barnsley FC's stadium in June.

Woods hopes the BBC will give plenty of airtime quickly to Simpson, the 18-0-0 super middleweight European and Commonwealth titlist.

Clinton Woods and fans

A future bout with France-based Kevin Lele Sadjo (25-0-0) might attract good viewing numbers.

"I like Callum and it would be good for him to go on the BBC," said Woods.

"But he may have to be more careful in his next fight. His last one was against someone not very good but Callum got hit by a daft shot in the first round and went down (Simpson eventually stopped Zucco in ten rounds, at Oakwell.)

"He left himself too open, and when he gets in with real top-class fighters, he'll have to watch that.

Callum Simpson in hot weather camp

"But Callum is rightly in the top 10 world rankings - he reminds me a bit of Joe Calzaghe, who hit people hard and often."

As for his memory of the Hoye fight, Woods recalled: "It was the only time before a fight, in the changing room, that everything was right. I felt nobody could beat me. I was flying on the pads and although there were a few nerves, I knew I was in good shape.

"My trainer (Richard Poxon) had trained me hard and I'd had the right sparring with people like Mark Hobson.

"He never showed me anything I didn't know but trained me hard, sprints and everything.

"We were good - we used what we had and knew.

"Rico Hoye had been knocking everybody out before then - but not that night."

On the Dennis Hobson bill that evening in Rotherham was David Haye - later to beat Audley Harrison - along with Sheffielders Kell Brook, Carl Baker, Amer Khan and John Fewkes.

Woods, now aged 53, runs a busy gym in Carley Drive, Westfield.

He retired from the ring after a 48-fight career in 2009.

*Another suggested live BBC fight includes Londoner Caroline Dubois vs Doncaster's Terri Harper.

Terri Harper won her first world title in Rotherham.

She defeated Nozipho Bell at the Magna Centre in July 2019 to claim the vacant IBO female super-featherweight title. The fight ended in the eighth round after Harper knocked Bell down twice.