The top stories in Doncaster today with Stephanie Bateman

It’s been another busy one in the city today with lots of good, and, unfortunately bad news.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST

First up is news of a ram raid that happened in the early hours, click here for more on that.

Then in better news, Asda has revealed its opening plans for a new Doncaster store.

A collision took place between a car and two pedestrians earlier this week. Read that here.

Journalist Stephanie BatemanJournalist Stephanie Bateman
And finally our court round-up is still the most read story of the week so far. The listings are here.

