Car ends up overturned in field following collision in Doncaster
A car endedup overturned in field following a collision in Doncaster earlier this week.
A South Yorkshire Pollice spokesman told the Free Press: “We are investigating after a reported collision at the junction of Atlee Avenue and Grange Lane in New Rossington on Tuesday 18 April.
“At around 3.04pm, it’s reported that two pedestrians were in collision with a car. One woman was taken to hospital.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
If you have any information about the incident please contact the police on 101.