Car ends up overturned in field following collision in Doncaster

A car endedup overturned in field following a collision in Doncaster earlier this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

A South Yorkshire Pollice spokesman told the Free Press: “We are investigating after a reported collision at the junction of Atlee Avenue and Grange Lane in New Rossington on Tuesday 18 April.

“At around 3.04pm, it’s reported that two pedestrians were in collision with a car. One woman was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the police on 101.