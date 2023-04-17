News you can trust since 1925
Asda set to open new store and petrol station at major Doncaster road junction

Retail giant Asda is set to open a new store and petrol station at a major Doncaster road junction later this year.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST

Diggers moved in on land off Thorne Road in Wheatley last October to create the new unit, which has already seen a 24 hour petrol station given Asda branding.

Opposite Sandall Park, the new filling station and retail store will be on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym – and opposite the McDonalds’ drive-thru restaurant at the entrance to Shaw Lane industrial estate.

Plans were submitted last year by UK retailer EG Group, which has been working in conjuction with Asda to open the firm’s ‘On The Move’ branches across the country, with 100 already open and 100 more to follow.

Work is progressing on the new Asda unit near to Sandall Park.Work is progressing on the new Asda unit near to Sandall Park.
Work is progressing on the new Asda unit near to Sandall Park.
Stocking up to 2,500 products, the stores also feature franchise partner offers such as Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Greggs, Subway, Sbarro, and Cinnabon.

The Asda on the Move concept was launched in October 2020.

