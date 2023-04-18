Daniel Thomas Rose, aged 36, of Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley: Driving without insurance. Fined £800, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Rodzers Circenis, aged 34 of Pasture Road, Goole: Possession of Class B drug amphetamine, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £100.

Russell Owen, aged 27, of Bosworth Road, Adwick Le Street: Drink driving, failed to stop at an accident. Fined £200, £100 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Thomas Braithwaite, aged 27, of no fixed abode: had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely wooden handled knife. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Joanne Dunne, aged 51, of The Oval, Conisbrough: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £250 compensation.

Amelia Hartley, aged 32, of Lowlands Walk, Askern: Assaulted a police officer by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £250 compensation.

Alan Carter-Ashton, aged 42, of Lodge Road, Carcroft: Theft. Jailed for 14 weeks, £249 compensation.

Scott Godfrey, aged 44, of Markham Avenue, Carcroft: Stalking. Sixty day building better relationships programme, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until January 31, 2025, £85 costs.

Sean Beazant, aged 36, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington: without reasonable excuse, did something, namely deleted internet history from your device, that you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Tommy-Lee Knott, aged 24, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 21 days, £103 compensation.

Surjit Singh, aged 44, of Willow Croft, Boulton Moor, Derby: Drink driving. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Heather Ashwell, aged 64, of Wheatfield Drive, Tickhill: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Fined £352, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

John Griffiths, aged 47, of Thorncliffe Drive, Stainforth: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Adam Kirton, aged 28, of Large Square, Stainforth: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Aaron Middlebrook, aged 22, of Low Common Lane, Austerfield: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Daphne Carolin Walker, aged 82, of Farcliff, Sprotbrough: Drink driving. Fined £230, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kyle Bratby, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Grzegorz Chorazak, aged 45, of Station Road, Askern: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Michael Richardson, aged 44, of Meadow Court, Armthorpe: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 36 weeks suspended for 24 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Graham Wilks, aged 43, of Nelson Road, Edlington: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £107.

Chelsea Rimmer, aged 27, of Acacia Road, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £184, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

John Butler, aged 40, of Cardigan Road, Intake: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Callum Declan Murray, aged 32, of Addy Close, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Adam Stuart Porter, aged 35, of no fixed abode: without lawful excuse made a threat to kill another person intending that they would fear that the said threat would be carried out. Jailed for 36 weeks.

Indiana Smith, aged 19, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield: Failed to supply a blood specimen. Fined £80, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Claire Frame, aged 39, of Hindburn Close, Bessacarr: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Tyron Davidson, aged 26, of no ifxed abode: had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. Jailed for six months.

Samuel John Bissett, aged 25, of Bawtry Road, Bessacarr: Assaulted a police constable by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work withn 12 months, £600 compensation.

Tyler Joe Cunningham, aged 26, of Doncaster Road, Stainforth: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry our 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

