Early morning ram raiders target Doncaster village post office
Early morning ram raiders targeted a Doncaster village post office today (Thursday, April 20).
An investigation is underway following the reported commercial burglary in Doncaster.
A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 1am this morning (Thursday 20 April) it is reported that the Post Office on Skellow Road was damaged after a vehicle rammed into the building in an attempt to gain entry.
“It is understood that persons unknown then entered the premises, but it is not known whether anything was taken.”
Enquiries are ongoing.