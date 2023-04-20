News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Early morning ram raiders target Doncaster village post office

Early morning ram raiders targeted a Doncaster village post office today (Thursday, April 20).

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

An investigation is underway following the reported commercial burglary in Doncaster.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 1am this morning (Thursday 20 April) it is reported that the Post Office on Skellow Road was damaged after a vehicle rammed into the building in an attempt to gain entry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is understood that persons unknown then entered the premises, but it is not known whether anything was taken.”

The scene of the early morning ram raidThe scene of the early morning ram raid
The scene of the early morning ram raid
Most Popular

Enquiries are ongoing.