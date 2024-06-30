Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves joins Labour campaign trail in Doncaster
She visited the city to give her backing to Labour candidates Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.
Ms Jameson said: “Busy day in the sun welcoming the incredible Rachel Reeves to Doncaster.
"Thank you to everyone who came out to speak to us, the message is clear, people want change - that’s why on 4 July it’s time to vote Labour.”
Mrs Reeves follows in the footsteps of Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner who has also made a number of visits.
Candidates standing in Doncaster Central
Nick Allen, Conservative
Surjit Duhre, Reform UK
Sally Jameson, Labour
Tosh McDonald, Workers Party of Britain
Jennifer Rozenfelds, Green
Greg Ruback, Liberal Democrats
Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party
Cndidates standing in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme
Nick Fletcher, Conservative
Paul Garrett, Green
Michael Longfellow, Climate Party
Irwen Martin, Reform UK
Lee Pitcher, Labour
Nicola Turner, Liberal Democrats
