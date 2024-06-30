Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves joins Labour campaign trail in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has become the latest high profile figure to join the Labour campaign trail in Doncaster.

She visited the city to give her backing to Labour candidates Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.

Ms Jameson said: “Busy day in the sun welcoming the incredible Rachel Reeves to Doncaster.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to speak to us, the message is clear, people want change - that’s why on 4 July it’s time to vote Labour.”

Mrs Reeves follows in the footsteps of Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner who has also made a number of visits.

Candidates standing in Doncaster Central

Nick Allen, Conservative

Surjit Duhre, Reform UK

Sally Jameson, Labour

Tosh McDonald, Workers Party of Britain

Jennifer Rozenfelds, Green

Greg Ruback, Liberal Democrats

Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party

Cndidates standing in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme

Nick Fletcher, Conservative

Paul Garrett, Green

Michael Longfellow, Climate Party

Irwen Martin, Reform UK

Lee Pitcher, Labour