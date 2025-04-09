Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK’s candidate for Doncaster mayor will “scrap Net Zero” to safeguard the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Alexander Jones said DSA could be “the jewel in our crown”, but Labour and the Conservatives would put it at risk.

He said: “Our council post May must make it one of our priorities to utilise our lease of the site as part of a wider regeneration of Doncaster.”

The statement comes after attacks from Jones’ political rivals who have said he does not support reopening the airport.

Reform UK's candidate for Doncaster mayor, Alexander Jones, with Nigel Farage and party candidates for council. | LDRS

Jones said it is important to recognise there is competition from Manchester, Leeds Bradford and East Midlands and “we should look at the whole infrastructure and financial power that we can provide to make our airport a success”.

He added: “We need to invest in our city centre, provide more housing and invite transport expertise to look at the connectivity between our airport and the city centre.

“Only with an integrated regeneration plan will our airport become an attractive place for businesses to invest from a range of sectors that will provide jobs and boost growth in our local economy while at the same time connecting Doncaster to the global economy.”

The statement involved a promise that a Reform UK mayor and council would “connect our airport with our city centre with an integrated transport plan” and “commit to re-industrialising our city and attract more businesses to invest in our people”.

Jones said: “It is also worth pointing out both the Labour Party and Conservative’s commitment to achieving Net Zero. Both parties would actually put the long-term progress of our airport in jeopardy if they were to win these elections.

“Reform would scrap Net Zero and re-industrialise to achieve more self-sustainability to tackle the high energy prices affecting all of us.

“Reform is the only party that can sweep away decades of Labour control and wasteful spending and begin the road to making Doncaster an attractive, investable and booming city once again.”

He warned that at its peak, DSA had 1.4million passengers and “still did not make a profit” and questioned how his rivals could be trusted to get the airport up and running.

Both Labour’s Ros Jones and the Conservative’s Nick Fletcher have committed to reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The project is currently waiting for South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to approve the City of Doncaster Council’s financial and business plan for the airport, which is expected in the summer.