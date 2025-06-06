Mayor Ros Jones has re-appointed a former councillor and cabinet member for a “non-political” role as the ‘armed forces champion’ for Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones tipped former Thorne and Moorends councillor Mark Houlbrook for the role. He has held the role since 2021, when he was a councillor.

Announcing the news, Houlbrook said: “I am very pleased and humbled to announce that I have been appointed [by Mayor Jones] as the Armed Forces Champion for Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working alongside the Armed Forces Community, City of Doncaster Council, I will endeavour to do my very best and continue to work hard working alongside key partners, to make Doncaster the best place to live and work as a Veteran, Member of the Armed Forces, Cadets & Reservists.

Mark Houlbrook has been re-appointed as the armed forces champion for Doncaster by Mayor Ros Jones. | Mark Houlbrook

“Doncaster is recognised as an exemplar for the work we do by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Veteran Affairs.

“Mayor Ros Jones is committed as part of her election pledge to make Doncaster the best place to help support Veterans and the Armed Forces.”

The position is a mayoral appointment which is linked to the authority’s obligations to veterans and members of the armed forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Houlbrook (second from left) was a member of Ros Jones' cabinet before the elections in May 2025. | Mark Houlbrook

Since being appointed in 2021, Houlbrook, himself a veteran, has attended many events in support of Doncaster’s armed forces community – including Armed Forces Day events and VE Day celebrations.

The former cabinet member lost his seat on the City of Doncaster Council at the May elections in 2025 – along with the two other Labour councillors representing the ward, Susan Durant and Joe Blackham.

Reform UK candidates won all three seats in the ward as the party stormed to a council majority with 37 seats.

The party has since been dropped to 36 after Hatfield ward councillor Mark Broadhurst lost the whip over “inappropriate” social media posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Jones said she is “proud to back our armed forces” and said the council is “committed to helping and supporting” their community under her leadership.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We will be commemorating Armed Forces Day on Saturday 28th June which includes a parade passing Doncaster Mansion House on route to Elmfield Park where visitors and participants can enjoy a fun day of activities and entertainment.”