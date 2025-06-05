The mayor of Doncaster has welcomed Rachel Reeves’ investment of £1.5billion in transport in South Yorkshire, which she says will help bring the city’s buses back into public control.

The Chancellor announced a significant package of transport investment during a speech in Greater Manchester on Wednesday, which included the announcement for South Yorkshire.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mayor Ros Jones said: “I welcome the announcement of £1.5bn of funding for transport in South Yorkshire which will include £350m towards our bus services as we continue to progress with franchising and bringing our bus services back under public control.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard began the process to implement bus franchising earlier this year as he hopes to follow the lead of Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham in improving the region’s public transport.

He said the money was “game-changing for communities across South Yorkshire”.

“I know that big numbers like these can often feel disconnected from our daily lives.” he said, “But put simply, that investment will help us make our vision of a bigger, better integrated transport network under public control, a reality. It will mean new and better buses, new electric vehicles, integrated ticketing and better information.”

A significant amount of the £1.5b investment will be spent on improving the Supertram network in Sheffield and parts of Rotherham.

However, Coppard said the region had long been “ignored” but the announcement was a sign the government was “listening” and “backing South Yorkshire”.

Conservatives in the region – including Nick Fletcher, the former Don Valley MP who came third in the race for Doncaster Mayor in May – have claimed the money was actually allocated by their party when in government.