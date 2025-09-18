A Doncaster councillor expelled by Reform UK over “unacceptable” posts on Facebook has allegedly discriminated “unlawfully” against people of Muslim faith, a City of Doncaster Council (CDC) investigation has found.

Councillor Mark Broadhurst, who now sits as an independent on Doncaster Council, was the subject of an investigation by Neil Concannon, head of litigation & regulatory and deputy monitoring officer.

In a damning report, Mr Concannon concluded Cllr Broadhurst breached the Members’ Code of Conduct in four areas – three of which are directly related to his social media activity.

The investigation centred around complaints regarding two posts on Broadhurst’s Facebook account – one dated March 19, 2024, and the other March 30, 2024.

Councillor Mark Broadhurst, pictured, was subject to an investigation by Doncaster Council’s monitoring office. | City of Doncaster Council

Mr Concannon’s report concludes Broadhurst failed to “treat members of the public with respect”, specifically Muslim members of the public.

Broadhurst was also found to have breached the Code of Conduct by “failing to promote equality and discriminating unlawfully against people of the Muslim faith”.

In a scathing explanation of how he reached this conclusion, Mr Concannon wrote: “Looking objectively at the content of the two offending posts in this case, they do not promote equalities; they do the exact opposite of this.

“Further, it seems very clear to me that they are comments, racial or ethnic slurs and jokes [albeit in very bad taste] that are derogatory and offensive to an individual’s or group’s characteristics which promote negative stereotypes relating to those characteristics.

“On that basis, on the balance of probabilities, I conclude that the content of the posts amount to discriminatory behaviour against people of the Muslim faith by Councillor Broadhurst and as such, I have no hesitation in concluding that he breached… the Code.

“I note one of the complainants says as follows: ‘This is an outright display of Islamaphobia, promoting dangerous stereotypes and hatred to an entire community. Such rhetoric from an elected official is alarming and goes against the principles of equality, inclusivity, and respect. It emboldens discrimination, fuels intolerance and diminishes public trust in governance’.

The sub-committee hearing regarding Mr Concannon’s investigation will take place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. | LDRS

“I believe this succinctly describes the situation and I could not have summarised the position more clearly myself.”

Mr Concannon’s report will be presented to the audit hearings sub-committee at a hearing on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Broadhurst did not respond to the Local Democracy Reporting Service when asked to comment on the investigation and the findings.

The investigation also concluded a fourth breach of the Members’ Code of Conduct which requires councillors to “cooperate” with investigations into breaches.

Mr Concannon’s report states: “I am informed by the monitoring officer that despite numerous attempts by him to contact Councillor Broadhurst about these complaints, he has failed on each occasion to respond to the monitoring officer.

“The monitoring officer has sent numerous emails to Councillor Broadhurst through both his CDC and personal email addresses, numerous voicemails have gone unanswered, hard copies have also been posted to Councillor Broadhurst’s home address and provided to Councillor Broadhurst in person but no response has been provided I will turn to this issue in more detail later in my report, but at this point I note that as a result of this, I do not have the benefit of any comments whatsoever from Councillor Broadhurst on either of the complaints.”