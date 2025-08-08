Doncaster Sheffield Airport: MP issues re-opening update ahead of funding decision

An MP has said the campaign to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport is “moving in the right direction” ahead of a crucial decision on funding next month.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is due to deliver his announcement next month, which if given the green light, could see DSA back in business next spring, nearly four years on from its closure by owners Peel.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, has said there is still work to do, but the campaign is moving in the right direction.

“DSA is one of the most important economic assets in our region,” he said. “Since becoming MP, I’ve made it a personal priority to do everything I can to help bring it back — not just for Doncaster, but for South Yorkshire as a whole.”

Lee Pitcher has given an update on plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Mr Pitcher has led several efforts in Parliament aimed at building national support for reopening the airport which he says have included:

Securing public support from the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor for the reopening plan

Lobbying for £30 million in new government funding to support the restart process

Launching the DSA Action Group in Westminster, bringing together the Department for Transport, Civil Aviation Authority, local leaders and major airlines such as TUI and Ryanair

Holding a dedicated parliamentary debate on the economic case for the airport, during which ministers reaffirmed government support for the reopening

Raising DSA in the House of Commons on 16 separate occasions

The latest phase of the campaign focuses on securing a positive decision on funding, which is expected from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in early September.

If approved, Mr Pitcher said the next step would involve a push to reopen the airspace.

“The political case has been made. The business case has been made. Now we’re waiting for the final funding decision to move things forward,” he said. “If that’s approved, we can press ahead with the next steps.”

Mr Pitcher was elected last year as the first MP for the new Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme constituency. In his campaign, he named reopening the airport as his number one local priority.