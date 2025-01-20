Doncaster Council Tax will remain lowest in Yorkshire says mayor as new rate announced
She said Council Tax will increase by 1.99% – meaning the authority will not be raising the rate by the maximum amount.
In a brief statement, she said: “I am currently finalising our budget proposals for 2025/26.
“Doncaster Council has the lowest council tax in Yorkshire and one of the lowest across the country.
“Local Government has faced considerable cuts over the past 14 years, meaning we have made some incredibly difficult decisions and as a council we provide quality value for money services.
“Doncaster is set to receive a better Local Government settlement than expected from UK government for 2025/26, with additional funding to support Social Care and meet some of our budgetary pressures.
“It is for this reason that we are proposing to increase council tax by 1.99% and 2% Adult Social Care Precept, meaning we will NOT be increasing council tax by the maximum amount.
“Of course, there remains considerable pressures and challenges, but we will be proposing significant investment towards the priorities that matter to the residents and businesses of Doncaster, more details on these in due course.”
It comes in sharp contrast to Bradford in West Yorkshire where yesterday the city’s council announced it was looking to increase bills by as much as 15% from April.
