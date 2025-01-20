Doncaster Council Tax will remain lowest in Yorkshire says mayor as new rate announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council Tax in Doncaster will remain the lowest in Yorkshire – and one of the lowest across the country, Mayor Ros Jones has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said Council Tax will increase by 1.99% – meaning the authority will not be raising the rate by the maximum amount.

In a brief statement, she said: “I am currently finalising our budget proposals for 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doncaster Council has the lowest council tax in Yorkshire and one of the lowest across the country.

Mayor Ros Jones says Doncaster will continue to have the lowest Council Tax in Yorkshire.

“Local Government has faced considerable cuts over the past 14 years, meaning we have made some incredibly difficult decisions and as a council we provide quality value for money services.

“Doncaster is set to receive a better Local Government settlement than expected from UK government for 2025/26, with additional funding to support Social Care and meet some of our budgetary pressures.

“It is for this reason that we are proposing to increase council tax by 1.99% and 2% Adult Social Care Precept, meaning we will NOT be increasing council tax by the maximum amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, there remains considerable pressures and challenges, but we will be proposing significant investment towards the priorities that matter to the residents and businesses of Doncaster, more details on these in due course.”

“Doncaster will continue to have the lowest council tax in Yorkshire and one of the lowest across the country.”

It comes in sharp contrast to Bradford in West Yorkshire where yesterday the city’s council announced it was looking to increase bills by as much as 15% from April.