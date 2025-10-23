Youngster and would-be cop enjoys trip to Doncaster police station

A would-be police officer has gone behind the scenes – with a trip to Doncaster’s main station where he was given the chance to chat to officers and try on uniform.

Doncaster youngster Connor had the "most amazing time ever" as he got to visit South Yorkshire Police’s College Road HQ and try on some of the uniform.

PCSOs Aidan Horan and Imogen Forbes looked after the eight-year-old Connor during his visit to the station with his dad, Craig, and 14-year-old Talon.

Connor "loved every minute of it" and it was a pleasure to give him an insight into the role of our police officers, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Eight year old Connor enjoyed a trip to Doncaster police station.

