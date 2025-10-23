Youngster and would-be cop enjoys trip to Doncaster police station
Doncaster youngster Connor had the "most amazing time ever" as he got to visit South Yorkshire Police’s College Road HQ and try on some of the uniform.
PCSOs Aidan Horan and Imogen Forbes looked after the eight-year-old Connor during his visit to the station with his dad, Craig, and 14-year-old Talon.
Connor "loved every minute of it" and it was a pleasure to give him an insight into the role of our police officers, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
If you need to contact South Yorkshire Police call 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information in confidence.