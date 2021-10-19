Versace dresses, Gucci PJs and five Louboutin bags: Doncaster traveller wife reveals Hollywood lifestyle

Nikia Marshall lives a Hollywood lifestyle of designer dresses, top of the range cars and expensive jewellery.

Nikia Marshall has been lifting the lid on life within the UK’s traveller community in a new web documentary I Married A Traveller, where the 22-year-old non-traveller and her 38-year old husband Michael have candidly opened up about their lifestyle.

Despite facing fierce criticism from travellers, Nikia has now revealed how she lives a bling lifestyle, driving a top of the range £40,000 BMW, sporting expensive designer jewellery and living in a swish apartment, surrounded by clothes from some of the world’s top designers, including Dolce & Gabbana, Kurt Geiger and Louis Vuitton.

She owns five Christian Louboutin handbags, wears Versace dresses and enjoys date nights at top Michelin-starred London ­restaurants.

Husband Michael, a cousin of Tyson Fury’s wife Paris, wooed Nikia by buying her a sports car, a Rolex watch and diamond jewellery.

The pair initially set up home on a traveller camp – but the pair had to flee after Nikia was branded a “wannabe” by jealous traveller wives, fearful she would run off with their husbands.

Nikia told The Sun: “I’m living proof you don’t have to live in a caravan to live the life of a Gypsy Queen. I’ve had the last laugh.

“I’ve got a traveller husband who buys me everything I could wish for and a life­style I’d never change. I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Most weekends, Nikia and Michael shop in Harrods then dine in London celeb haunts such as Novikov, Sexy Fish and San Carlo. And they’ve holidayed in Vegas, California, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Nikia said: “Michael and I work hard for everything we buy. Haters can go to hell.”

She grew up in a three-bed house in Doncaster with her parents and two siblings. She met boxer Michael, who also owns a roofing company, two years ago at a professional fight where she was working as a ring girl.

She said: “He came up and chatted to me at the bar and I was attracted to him straight away. But when I found out he was a traveller I was like, ‘oh s**t’. It wasn’t a life I wanted for myself.”

Determined Michael had other ideas though. “I knew straight away she was the one,” he said. “I realised she wasn’t from the travelling community but I didn’t care.” The pair quickly became close and married in February 2020 in Vegas, after travelling there to watch Fury’s second fight with Deontay Wilder.

Back in the UK, they had a small service in Doncaster before moving to live on the Dale Farm travellers’ site near Basildon, Essex, just before the March lockdown. Nikia, whose dad was a businessman and mum a dancer, said: “I didn’t like it there from the start. I didn’t feel accepted.

“Every girl was looking at me weirdly because, deep down, I am not the same as them. And I didn’t want to be the same as them, I just was myself and a lot of people didn’t like that. Michael’s family were also unimpressed.”

Nikia says they have now found true happiness after moving to a “penthouse apartment” in Slough.

The pair are planning a third wedding in the Maldives where Nikia’s dress will be made from hundreds of Swarovski drop crystals and the service will cost tens of thousands of pounds.

She said: “It’s difficult being married to a traveller because you get judged and talked about. But on the other hand, I really like Michael’s ways and how he treats me – it’s nice and that comes from his traveller side. He respects me and loves me.

“My mum was really happy for me and my dad was over the moon.

“Honestly, it really makes me feel happy that people really hate me. That means I’m doing something good and productive with my life.”

Michael added: “I hate it when people are horrible to Nikia. I’ve got Nikia’s back, she’s got mine. If someone’s got something bad to say about us, we’ll handle it as a couple.”