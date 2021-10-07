Doncaster model reveals plans for £150,000 third wedding to traveller husband

Nikia Marshall, a 22-year-old non-traveller or ‘gorger,’ has already enjoyed two weddings with her traveller husband Michael, 38.

But the pair, who have been sharing details of their relationship in a new web series I Married A Traveller want to make it a hat-trick – with their forthcoming wedding set to be the biggest and best yet.

The pair have said that families have to survive on beans on toast and make massive cutbacks and sacrifices to finance the huge weddings which can cost ast much as £150,000.

Nikia and Michael are making plans for their third wedding.

So called ‘big fat gypsy weddings’ can see brides donning Swarovski-encrusted gowns weighing 20 stone and cakes so huge it needs four people to carry them.

Celebrations can go on for days with hundreds of guests from across the world attending.

Michael told The Sun: "Everybody in the traveller community wants to show off. But a lot of people live on beans on toast for weeks to afford it.

"The woman will just be cleaning and cooking cheap teas, while the man is saving and working hard.

"When it comes to the crunch, they go all out spending on jewellery, cars, trailers, nice things like weddings for the family. They won’t hold back."

Both have previously been married to other people and first tied the knot in 2020 in Las Vegas after a whirlwind romance.

Michael, a boxer and roofer, says: "We were there for a Tyson Fury fight. We both knew we were in love, I knew in my heart I was.

“I said ‘will you marry me? Shall we just go and get married now? Let’s do it, we’re in Vegas, let’s get it done. C’mon, I want to be with you for the rest of my life'.

"So I drove straight to the Little White Chapel, where Elvis Presley got married. I can highly recommend it to anyone. It was the best day of my life.

Nikia laughs: "I wouldn’t say it was my dream proposal. I wanted him harnessed and hanging off the Eiffel Tower, doing the spread eagle.

"But the wedding was actually really nice, it was magical. It was one of the best memories of my life.

"Now we're planning wedding number three. We got married once in Vegas, once in Doncaster and the third one is going to be the big wedding. I want a big Swarovski dress, it’s going to be gorgeous."

Nikia said: "When we got married in Vegas, it was just me and Michael, no-one came. It was so last minute, it wasn't planned.

"My mum was upset she didn’t come, but hey ho. It was rushed, we’re going to have a big wedding though, everyone’s invited."

Michael adds: "We both had jeans and T-shirts on when we married. We're going to make up for it though, we want to do it properly with the big dress, the church and the big reception."

“Nikia’s going to go overboard with the next one because she wants to have a massive wedding too."