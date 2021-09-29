Doncaster model reveals how she broke traveller rules on sex at town hotel

Nikia and Michael broke traveller rules on sex before marriage at the Hilton hotel in Doncaster.

Nikia Marshall, who is starring in a new YouTube web series I Married A Traveller, has revealed how she and now husband Michael enjoyed a sex session at the Hilton Garden Inn before tying the knot – smashing the traveller community’s code banning sex before marriage.

And Nikia who now lives in Slough has opened up on how she was expected to stay home, cleaning and cooking, while he went to work.

The 22-year-old TikTok star was horrified when Michael, 38, who owns a roofing company, expected her to be the dutiful housewife.

She told The Sun: "A travelling woman does have to please her man. She'll be in the trailer, cleaning and cooking, the whole shebang. And I think she'd be expected to please him in the bedroom too.

"In the very beginning, Michael said to me ‘I make the money, I provide the trailer and everything, you should make me happy’.

"But I said ‘listen, it ain’t happening. I want to make money too, this is going to be a 50/50 situation’. Traveller women are all about catering to their men and that’s not something I’m into."

Michael, who grew up in a caravan, says the expectation is for "the man to be treated like a king". But he's since come around, allowing Nikia to set up her own beauty line called Red Hot Cosmetics.

And this is far from the only way they've broken traveller traditions, with the pair (who've both been married before) admitting they didn't wait until their wedding night to have sex.

Nikia says: "Me and Michael didn’t wait until we got married, I’m not going to lie, but that doesn’t make me a bad person."

The couple swapped numbers when they met and had sex on their third weekend away.

He laughed: "Eventually we stayed in the Hilton in Doncaster, that’s where the magic happened. We went to all these lovely hotels and then we waited to come back to Doncaster."

Michael grew up in a strict traveller community, which he now views as "prudish" and "outdated".

There, he says, no-one discusses sex. But the Marshalls are very open about their own love life, saying they get intimate "every couple of days", although there's the occasional "drought" in between.

Michael said: "With travellers, there’s no one night stands, unless it’s a big secret mission.

"It does happen, but it doesn’t get broadcast. Travelling lads who want to go off and have a bit of frisk will do it with a normal gorger (non traveller) girl. That's why they say they're 'not marriage material'.

"If a man has got a girlfriend, he shouldn’t be going with gorger girls. But nine out of 10 times, he will still cheat.

"Travellers like to get freaky deaky just as much as everyone else. Why do you think they get married so quick?"

Nikia adds: "Women definitely have to wait until marriage in the travelling community, men don’t.

"Basically women have to be clean and decent, but the men can go and do and f*** who they want. I don't agree with it. Not everyone waits until marriage though, they just don't talk about it."

He says in the show: "Generally, if a man is 25, he’ll date a woman between the ages of 18 and 21.

"Reason being, and I don’t want to sound sexist, but lower mileage. Traveller guys aren’t going to want to be with someone who’s had 50 boyfriends.

"If she’s been married before it’s not a big deal, people will her as ‘used goods’. She can get with anybody now, which is horrible that they think like that, but that’s just the way it is."

Nikia previously exposed a group of "love rat traveller men" she claimed had been messaging her asking for sex, because they view normal girls as "easy", in a now-deleted TikTok video.

The video went viral, receiving thousands of views.

She says: "When I get messages from other men, it makes me feel worthless. It makes me feel like they think I’m a whore, when I’m really not."

Michael adds: "It comes back to the fact travellers think they’re better than everyone else. They think ‘she’s only a gorger so I can chat to her and I’ll take her’.

"In their own minds, they think they can have any woman in the world.

The couple are already planning a big family, admitting it's the "bigger the better" when it comes to travellers.

Michael says it's normal for men refuse to enter the labour suite when their wife's giving birth, preferring to let the baby's grandmother be in the room, so which will he choose?

He says: "When the woman’s in labour, travellers say it’s up to the man if he wants to go in or not. Sometimes the mother goes in and the man waits outside. Me personally, I’d like to be in there holding her hand."

Nikia adds: "I want Michael to be there so I can punch him while I’m giving birth. He needs to be there. If he’s not, I’ll be p***** and I’ll hold the baby in just until he comes."