Rancheros Rodizio in East Laith Gate will serve a Brazilian-inspired menu including many cuts of meats on skewers cooked above hot coals and carved tableside.

The menu will include many hot and cold buffet items, as well vegetarian and vegan meals.

And it will see owner Masud Rana adding to his portfolio of restaurants in Doncaster – bringing his total to four in the city and five across South Yorkshire.

The 130-seater restaurant, located in the former Shabir’s and Le Bistro building, will create 30 new full and part time jobs for the area.

Masud said: “I am really looking forward to opening Rancheros in Doncaster adding to my three other restaurants in the city and my fourth, a similar concept, in Rotherham.

“I opened Rancheros in Rotherham last year and it has proven to be a really popular restaurant with customers loving the Brazilian style of dining.”

Masud, who started his restaurant career in London almost two decades ago, owns three eateries in the Doncaster - La Rustica Italian Restaurant in the city centre, La Fiesta Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Armthorpe, and La Boca – an Argentinian inspired Steakhouse on Netherhall Road.

Said Masud: “We are looking forward to welcoming Doncaster customers to this new restaurant, giving people from the local area another choice when it comes to eating out.”