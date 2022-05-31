Rancheros Rodizio Doncaster: Brand new Brazilian steak restaurant set to open

Bosses at Rancheros Rodizio have announced that the new diner will open on June 9 offering tasty and tempting treats such as steaks, chicken, lamb, pork, salads, cheeses and charcuterie with all you can eat options.

The restaurant will be situated in the former premises of Shabir’s on East Laith Gate. The venue was known for decades before that as Le Bistro.

The firm already has a branch in Rotherham and the Doncaster restaurant will be its second South Yorkshire offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rancheros is set to open its doors in Doncaster.

As well as food, the venue will also serve up a range of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as cocktails.

A spokesman said: “As a guest at Rancheros we want you to experience the authentic Brazilian Rodizio.

"We really want Rancheros to be a restaurant that caters for all.”

A rodizio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants where customers pay a fixed price and waiters bring samples of food to each customer repeatedly throughout the meal, until the customers signal that they have had enough to eat.

The restaurant will open at noon on June 9 and bookings are already being taken on 01302 492122 between 10am and 5pm.

It will be open all day everyday from noon till late.

The venue is also recruiting with roles for managers, supervisors, hosts, bartenders, waiters, waitresses, floor assistants and kitchen staff with both full and part time jobs available.