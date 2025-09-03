Rainbow and Palestine flags "intimidating" says Doncaster Reform UK councillor

A Reform UK councillor in Doncaster has said he finds rainbow Pride and Palestine flags “intimidating” after a worried city mum said ongoing displays of England flags were being fuelled by anti-immigrant sentiment and not patriotism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howard Rimmer, who represents the Roman Ridge ward on City of Doncaster Council took to Facebook after we reported on a local mum who has called on Mayor Ros Jones to take action over displays of St George cross and Union flags across the city.

Commenting on the story, Coun Rimmer wrote: “Why has the Doncaster Free Press made a story out of one woman complaining to Mayor Jones claiming to be intimidated by the flying of St. George Cross and Union flag?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I find the rainbow flag and Palestinian flag intimidating!”

Doncaster Reform UK councillor Howard Rimmer says he finds displays of the Rainbow Pride and Palestine flags "intimidating."

Fellow councillor Paul Cutts, who represents the Wheatley and Intake ward for Reform UK joined in the debate, sharing a photo of the Union flag with the caption ‘my country, my symbol, my pride – if it offends you, that’s your problem, not mine.”

He added: “The ONLY flag we should be flying are British flags, I personally find other flags very devisive (sic) as they represent a very small minority, meaning they do not represent some in society.

“Stop this devision (sic) British flags only!”

In recent weeks, flags have been hung on lamp-posts in villages across Doncaster as part of a nationwide campaign called Operation Raise The Colours, which organisers is to show patriotism and national pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, others say the raising of flags is fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment – and is creating racial tensions in communities across the UK.

The mum has written to both Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and St Leger Homes, City of Doncaster Council’s housing organisation, over the displays, saying they make her family “uncomfortable.”

She said: “As a Doncaster resident from a diverse background, I am raising concerns about the permanent display of England and Great Britain flags on St Leger Homes properties.

"While flags can be appropriate for sporting events or national occasions, in this context they are increasingly linked with anti-immigration sentiment and exclusionary patriotism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is creating an intimidating environment for minority and migrant communities, causing anxiety, and raising real concerns about how the situation may escalate if left unaddressed.”

In July, Reform UK introduced a motion to restrict the flags allowed to be flown on council property to the union flag only.

The motion, which was rejected by Mayor Jones, would have seen a number of flags, including Armed Forces flags, the Yorkshire Rose and the Pride Flag, banned from appearing on council buildings.

Mayor Jones said: “I don’t think this motion has been thought through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the council chamber it “lacked respect” for the armed forces and the patron saint of England.

“Should we really turn around to our football fans and say ‘sorry we can’t display the flag of St George on council land and buildings because Doncaster Reform Councillors see it as not politically neutral’?,” she said, “Come on, get real”.

In recent weeks, flags have been hung on lamp-posts and homes across Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was followed by a display of flags in Woodfield Plantation, with patriots filming themselves attaching flags to lamp-posts.

And in Dunscroft, police were called as telecommunications firm Openreach removed flags from their poles in Broadway, describring them as a “health and safety” risk.

Meanwhile, Doncaster writer Lisa Fouweather has also attacked the displaying of flags in the current climate, saying displays are racist and are stoking community tensions.

You can read her opinion piece in full HERE

Another contributor, Aidan Hughes, has suggested people need to be proud of Doncaster and England flags.

You can read his piece HERE