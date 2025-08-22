Doncaster street decked with flags in "stop the boats" display

Residents of a Doncaster street have decked out their homes and lamp-posts with England and Union flags in a “stop the boats” protest.

People living in Cheriton Avenue, Adwick-le-Street, have attached red and white St George cross flags to lamp-posts, while others have attached Union flags, bunting and Lest We Forget banners to the front of their houses.

Resident Zoe Clayton said: “We’ve hoisted the colours to unite with the country against the boats and Labour government.

"There’s flags all down our street.”

St George's and union flags have been going up in cities, towns and villages across the country in recent weeks.

Groups responsible for putting up the flags have said the displays are motivated by pride and patriotism.

The issue has also caused a headache for councils, with some authorities in the Midlands changing their stances within days over whether flags should be removed from street furniture or not.

And one police force has launched an investigation into criminal damage after St George's crosses were painted on mini-roundabouts.

Following the flying of hundreds of flags, red crosses appeared on at least six mini-roundabouts in Birmingham last weekend, with traffic islands being painted in a similar way in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, a couple of days later

The movement, fuelled by social media, has got a name - Operation Raise the Colours.

Some have questioned the motive behind the movement, with the St George’s flag being associated with some on the far right.

What is the law around flying flags?

The government has a guide on its website.

It states flags are a "very British way of expressing joy and pride" which are "emotive symbols which can boost local and national identities, strengthen community cohesion and mark civic pride".

It also states that the government "wants to see more flags flown, particularly the Union Flag, the flag of the United Kingdom - it is a symbol of national unity and pride".

In England, the flying of flags is treated as advertisements in council legislation to ensure they do not impact on safety and are flown in a convenient location. Some flags require formal consent from the local planning authority, but crucially, the union jack and the St George's cross do not.

But it states all flags must "have the permission of the owner of the site on which they are displayed - this includes the highway authority if the sign is to be placed on highway land".

The Highways Act 1980 states it is an offence to affix items to structures on the highway without the consent of the highway authority, without reasonable excuse.

Under section 132(2) of the act, it states the highway authority can remove any such items.