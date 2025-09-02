Worried Doncaster mum calls on mayor over "intimidating" flags display

A worried Doncaster mum has called on the city’s mayor to take action over “intimidating” displays of England and Union flags across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, flags have been hung on lamp-posts in villages across Doncaster as part of a nationwide campaign called Operation Raise The Colours, which organisers is to show patriotism and national pride.

However, others say the raising of flags is fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment – and is creating racial tensions in communities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster mum Adele Thaxter has written to both Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and St Leger Homes, City of Doncaster Council’s housing organisation, over the displays.

Doncaster mum Adele Thaxter says the dispay of flags is fuelled by anti-immigrant sentiment and not patriotism or national pride.

In an open letter, she wrote: “Me and my boys have been made to feel uncomfortable.

“As a Doncaster resident from a diverse background, I am raising concerns about the permanent display of England and Great Britain flags on St Leger Homes properties.

"While flags can be appropriate for sporting events or national occasions, in this context they are increasingly linked with anti-immigration sentiment and exclusionary patriotism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is creating an intimidating environment for minority and migrant communities, causing anxiety, and raising real concerns about how the situation may escalate if left unaddressed.

"My own family’s history reflects the contribution of diverse groups to this country: two of my grandparents came from Jamaica during the Windrush era and worked hard all their lives, and another grandparent came from Ireland and served in the British Army and worked until retirement.

“It is deeply upsetting to see symbols used in ways that now make people feel unwelcome in the very communities they helped to build.

“I raised this issue with St Leger Homes after being upset by flags and vandalism but was only told an email would be sent to the estates team, with no further action planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This response does not reassure residents that our concerns are being taken seriously.

"I therefore ask that the Council, in partnership with St Leger Homes, considers guidance or tenancy conditions to prevent displays that cause distress or intimidation.

"Under the Equality Act 2010 and the Public Sector Equality Duty, the Council and its partners must foster good relations, eliminate discrimination, and advance equality. Allowing such displays to continue risks undermining these duties.

“Doncaster is a proudly diverse city, and I hope you will explore what measures can be taken to ensure all residents feel safe, respected, and part of our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in Dunscroft, police were called as telecommunications firm Openreach removed flags from their poles in Broadway, describring them as a “health and safety” risk.

Meanwhile, Doncaster writer Lisa Fouweather has also attacked the displaying of flags in the current climate, saying displays are racist and are stoking community tensions.

You can read her opinion piece in full HERE