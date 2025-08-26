Video: England flags put up and roundabouts painted across Doncaster

England and Union flags have been draped at a number of locations across Doncaster – with roundabouts also understood to have been painted with St George’s flags.

Flags have sprung up in towns and villages across the city in recent day as part of a nationwide patriotism project known as Operation Raise The Colours.

A number of flags have been placed along Woodfield Way in Balby, with St George’s cross flags also placed on a footbridge crossing St George’s Bridge in Doncaster city centre.

Flags are also understood to have gone up in Askern, Dunscroft, Mexborough and Scawthorpe with reports of roundabouts in Edlington being painted with a red cross.

Last week, residents of Cheriton Avenue, Adwick-le-Street decked out the street with flags.

One of the people behind the Balby flags said: “We have begun an Operation Raise The Colours on Woodfield Way in Doncaster.

"I believe this needs to be shared and more people to be made aware of standing by our country and supporting it.”

Cheriton Avenue resident Zoe Clayton said: “We’ve hoisted the colours to unite with the country against the boats and Labour government.

"There’s flags all down our street.”

St George's and union flags have been going up in cities, towns and villages across the country in recent weeks.

Groups responsible for putting up the flags have said the displays are motivated by pride and patriotism.

The issue has also caused a headache for councils, with some authorities in the Midlands changing their stances within days over whether flags should be removed from street furniture or not.

And one police force has launched an investigation into criminal damage after St George's crosses were painted on mini-roundabouts.

What is the law around flying flags?

The government has a guide on its website.

It states flags are a "very British way of expressing joy and pride" which are "emotive symbols which can boost local and national identities, strengthen community cohesion and mark civic pride".

It also states that the government "wants to see more flags flown, particularly the Union Flag, the flag of the United Kingdom - it is a symbol of national unity and pride".

In England, the flying of flags is treated as advertisements in council legislation to ensure they do not impact on safety and are flown in a convenient location. Some flags require formal consent from the local planning authority, but crucially, the union jack and the St George's cross do not.

But it states all flags must "have the permission of the owner of the site on which they are displayed - this includes the highway authority if the sign is to be placed on highway land".

The Highways Act 1980 states it is an offence to affix items to structures on the highway without the consent of the highway authority, without reasonable excuse.

Under section 132(2) of the act, it states the highway authority can remove any such items.