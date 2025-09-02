'Proud of Doncaster, Proud of Our Flag'

Your World

Draft open letter uo the Editor, Doncaster Free Press

As a local martial artist who has grown up in this city, I have always had love and respect for people of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

Over the last 10–15 years, the Free Press has kindly covered my successes as part of Team ACMAC, and I was even honoured to be nominated for Sportsperson of the Year in your awards back in 2013. Doncaster is my home, and I take pride in representing it both in sport and in the community.

I am therefore writing in response to a recent article raising concerns about the display of England and Great Britain flags on St Leger Homes properties.

Fly Your Flags!

While I respect that individuals may hold differing views, I strongly believe that the permanent or temporary flying of our national flags should never be seen as a source of intimidation. The flag of England and the Union flag are symbols of our shared national identity, history, and values. They belong to all of us, regardless of race, background, or religion.

It is important to be clear: the display of national flags does not constitute a violation of the Equality Act 2010. That legislation rightly protects people from discrimination, harassment, and victimisation. However, a lawful expression of pride in one’s country – such as flying a recognised national flag – is in no way discriminatory. Suggesting otherwise risks diluting the very real protections the Act is designed to uphold.

National symbols are common throughout the world. In fact, people of all backgrounds unite under them in times of celebration, remembrance, and national challenge. Rather than being a threat, the flag is intended to represent inclusion – a shared identity that embraces everyone who calls Britain home.

Residents should not feel distressed simply by seeing the national flag. To do so would imply that pride in one’s country is something to be hidden or apologised for. On the contrary, encouraging visible patriotism can strengthen community pride, unity, and cohesion.

Doncaster is indeed a proudly diverse city, and its diversity should be celebrated. But diversity and national pride are not opposites. They can, and should, coexist. The flag represents not division, but a common bond that allows people of all communities to live and work together under shared freedoms and equal rights.

For these reasons, I urge the council and St Leger Homes to treat the display of national flags not as an act of intimidation, but as a normal and legitimate expression of identity and pride.

Yours faithfully,

Aidan Hughes