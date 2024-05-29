Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Innovative access equipment developer, POP UP Products of Deeside, is giving a colleague an extra lift in fulfilling his dream of pulling on the Liverpool FC team strip and at the same time raising money for a cancer charity.

Jamie Kirsopp of Doncaster will be playing for the Liverpool Legends team in a charity match on June 8 between Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool at the Eco Stadium Doncaster.

He will be raising money for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust which was set up in memory of a Doncaster mother who died of cancer. It raises funds to help create a dream or grant a wish for patients and families affected by terminal or serious cancer diagnoses.

Jamie, who works for mechanical, electrical and low level access specialists, MEP Hire, explained that he first met Eve and her family when he played football as a youngster. Both Eve and James’ mother have since died of cancer.

James Kirsopp and his son with Doncaster Rovers FC legend JK Akinfenwa at the 2023 charity match for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

He said it was always his ambition to play for Liverpool and now he had the chance to wear the Liverbird shirt and also raise funds to help others who had gone through the same challenges faced by his mother and Eve and their families.

Jamie took part in the first Doncaster Rovers v Liverpool legends match last year which raised over £85,000 for the charity. He also got to meet Doncaster footballing hero J K Akinfenwa who was playing in the game.

Jamie has already exceeded his fund raising target for the 2024 rematch with the help of POP UP Products which is one of the sponsors of his place in the legends team.

“We know Jamie well as MEP Hire is one of POP UP Products’ leading customers. He is absolutely thrilled to take part in the event and we appreciate how important the charity is to him,” said POP UP Products sales director, Ben Sly.

Further information on the football match and the charity is available at www.evestrust.co.uk