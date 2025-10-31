Paranormal investigator claims to have spotted ghost of monk at Conisbrough Castle

A Doncaster paranormal investigator says he has captured evidence of a famous ghost said to haunt Conisbrough Castle – capturing the mysterious apparition on camera.

Dean Buckley, who says he has seen numerous ghosts and unexplained phenomena during a long career exploring the paranornal, says he spotted the ghost of a monk near to Conisbrough Castle earlier this year.

He says the image of the monk can be seen in the centre of the photo near the fence.

The historic castle is said to serve as home to a few ghostly residents.

The ghost of a grey monk has been seen wandering among the ruined curtain walls and there is also the ghost of the "White Lady," who has been seen at the top of the keep, where she was presumably pushed over the edge to her death.

Unknown footsteps have also been heard in the keep. In addition, strange lights have been reported from the chapel area of the castle.

He also says he has captured Conisbrough’s Headless Horseman galloping through his back garden – and shared photos of the incident in 2021

Mr Buckley, who runs the Conisbrough Paranormal Research Association, has also previously said to have taken photographs of the monk, with pictures published HERE in 2021.

He has also previously visited an abandoned railway tunnel which is claimed to be one of Britain’s most haunted places.