Conisbrough Paranormal Research Association have been investigating the legend of the town’s Headless Horseman, who was part of the battle on Maisbreii Battlefield in 487.

Association founder Dean Buckley, partner medium Veronica Buckley and paranormal investigator Jayne Danby have carried out three investigations so far into the legendary

figure who is described as being a Saxon with strawberry blond hair and a beard who was chased by several figures across the fields and lost his life on the field next to Garden

The Headless Horseman caught on camera in Dean Buckley's back garden

Lane at Cadeby.

Veronica has spoken to the horseman twice on two investigations and the spirit told her his horse was injured in the attack by an arrow.

Dean explained: “During the investigation I felt so much sadness and fear with him I think these were his last emotions.

The sound of galloping horses could be heard in the darkness

"At the field on Garden Lane we heard the galloping of the horses, it was dark and very quiet but the horses hooves were so clear we all heard them.”

The image of the horseman was taken by Dean who was actually visited by the spirit and was photographed in his back garden.

“In those days my back garden would have been fields. I heard a horse twice in a few minutes so I went outside and, me being me, snapped three photos and he appeared on the second.”

The group intends to carry out a final investigation into the Headless Horseman at three other locations at the end of the summer with Paul Bell joining them.

