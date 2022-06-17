Paranormal investigator Llynda Hughes owner of Frightnights the paranormal company with spirit energy in front of her

See the ghostly images captured by paranormal investigators researching a haunting at a Doncaster working men's club

A team of paranormal investigators and spiritualist mediums spent time collecting evidence of a haunting at a Doncaster working men’s club recently

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:43 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:45 pm

Spiritualist medium Veronica Buckley, husband and paranormal investigator Dean, nephew Jack, paranormal investigator Adele Thomas from World Beyond Paranormal, paranormal investigator Lynda Hughes owner of Frightnights and medium Mark Hughes all visited the Ivanhoe WMC in Conisbrough and came out with some astounding images.

Click through our gallery here to see the presence they captured on camera.

1. Zoomed image

Zoom in version of the spirit coming through. Photo taken by paranormal investigator Dean Buckley in the concert room at the Ivanhoe WMC in Conisbrough.

Photo: Submitted

2. Equipment

Some of the equipment used on a paranormal investigation

Photo: Submitted

3. Who was the sixth person?

Photo of a spirit on the left looking through the double doors. There were five people in the building that night and all were stood in the same room next to each other, so who was the sixth?

Photo: Submitted

4. A spirit beginsto form

Spirit caught on photo forming up in stages. This is at stage three

Photo: Submitted

