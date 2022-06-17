See the ghostly images captured by paranormal investigators researching a haunting at a Doncaster working men's club

Spiritualist medium Veronica Buckley, husband and paranormal investigator Dean, nephew Jack, paranormal investigator Adele Thomas from World Beyond Paranormal, paranormal investigator Lynda Hughes owner of Frightnights and medium Mark Hughes all visited the Ivanhoe WMC in Conisbrough and came out with some astounding images.
1. Zoomed image
Zoom in version of the spirit coming through. Photo taken by paranormal investigator Dean Buckley in the concert room at the Ivanhoe WMC in Conisbrough.
Photo: Submitted
2. Equipment
Some of the equipment used on a paranormal investigation
3. Who was the sixth person?
Photo of a spirit on the left looking through the double doors. There were five people in the building that night and all were stood in the same room next to each other, so who was the sixth?
4. A spirit beginsto form
Spirit caught on photo forming up in stages. This is at stage three
