News round-up - Tuesday April 18

Here is what has been going on in Doncaster today for those of you who have missed it.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

A boy aged 11 had to be taken to hospital this morning following a collision. Read the story here.

Police are inestigating after gunshots were fired in Edlington over the weekend. Find out more by clicking here.

Our regular court round-up also proved popular again this week. See all the latest convictions here.

And finally we have a special visitor coming to Doncaster to mark Coronation Day.

