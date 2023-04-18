Boy, 11, taken to hospital following collision with car on busy Doncaster road
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a collision on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Police and paramedics were called to Thorne Road earlier today following the collision which took place near to the junctions with Crossways and Thornhill Avenue in Wheatley Hills.
A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 8.30am we were called to reports of a collision between a car and an 11-year-old boy on Thorne Road.
“The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquires are ongoing.”