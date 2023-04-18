News you can trust since 1925
Boy, 11, taken to hospital following collision with car on busy Doncaster road

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a collision on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this morning.

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST

Police and paramedics were called to Thorne Road earlier today following the collision which took place near to the junctions with Crossways and Thornhill Avenue in Wheatley Hills.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 8.30am we were called to reports of a collision between a car and an 11-year-old boy on Thorne Road.

“The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police and paramedics were called to Thorne Road this morning.Police and paramedics were called to Thorne Road this morning.
“Enquires are ongoing.”

