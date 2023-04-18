Video: Police and paramedics dealing with serious emergency incident in Doncaster
This is the scene on a major Doncaster road this morning which has been sealed off as police and paramedics deal with a serious emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST
Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills has been closed off as the emergency services deal with the incident on the carriageway near to the junctions with Crossways and Thornhill Avenue.
There are unconfirmed reports of a collision between a car and a young cyclist.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.
Video: Sergiusz Ryszard Drozd