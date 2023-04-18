Major Doncaster road closed this morning as police deal with serious incident
A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police this morning as police and paramedics deal with a serious emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills has been closed between the junctions with Crossways and Thornhill Avenue, according to eyewitnesses.
Footage from the scene shows a number of ambulances and police cars near to a parade of shops on Thorne Road.
Buses are being diverted.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this morning’s incident.