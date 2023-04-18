News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
24 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Major Doncaster road closed this morning as police deal with serious incident

A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police this morning as police and paramedics deal with a serious emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills has been closed between the junctions with Crossways and Thornhill Avenue, according to eyewitnesses.

Footage from the scene shows a number of ambulances and police cars near to a parade of shops on Thorne Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Buses are being diverted.

Thorne Road has been sealed off by police this morning.Thorne Road has been sealed off by police this morning.
Thorne Road has been sealed off by police this morning.
Most Popular

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this morning’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterBusesSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service