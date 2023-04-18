Britain’s most luxurious train will carry a specially-made headboard when it pulls out of Doncaster station on King Charles’s Coronation Day
BRITAIN’S most luxurious train will proudly carry a specially-made Coronation Day headboard when it pulls out of Doncaster station on May 6.
It will say “King Charles III. God Save the King”.
And passengers aboard the Northern Belle will be encouraged to raise a glass as King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
A spokesman for the 1930s Pullman-style train said: “This is a historic day that people will remember all their lives and tell their grandchildren about.
“So we thought that the Northern Belle should carry this special headboard to mark such a momentous occasion.”
The train, which leaves Doncaster at 8.50am, will take around 200 passengers for a slap-up day out in Edinburgh.
They will board over a red carpet and be handed a glass of champagne before tucking into a right royal brunch on the journey to the Scottish capital.
Then some will have the opportunity to mark another bit of royal history with a visit to Queen Elizabeth’s former yacht Britannia, which is berthed at nearby Leith.
Later there will be a champagne and caviar reception back on board the train followed by a sumptious six-course dinner with wine during the journey home to Doncaster.
“This will be a right royal day out,” said the Belle spokesman.
Last year readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine voted it Britain’s most luxurious train.
The train will pay several more visits to South Yorkshire during the year and in September legendary steam locomotive Flying Scotsman will haul the Northern Belle on an historic journey to Edinburgh.