South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a firearm was discharged in Gordon Road, Edlington on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “At 9.58pm, we were called after gunshots were reportedly heard in the area. Officers attended and confirmed a firearm had been discharged.

“We do not believe anyone was injured and officers have remained present in the area to continue with enquires.”

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, from our Armed Crime Team, said: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern and although our investigation is at an early stage, I want to reassure residents that our officers are working round the clock to find those responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or who was driving through the area and has dashcam footage.

“I’d also ask local residents to check their doorbell and CCTV footage to understand whether anything was captured on there.”

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1088 of 15 April when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ and dash-cam footage can be emailed to [email protected]