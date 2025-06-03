Here's how you can watch Doncaster Rovers for FREE next season
The club is seeking to form a group of volunteer matchday groundstaff to help keep the Eco-Power Stadium in pristine condition in the coming season following Grant McCann’s side becoming League Two champions and preparing for the new season in League One.
A club spokesperson said: “Working alongside our grounds team, the volunteers will provide assistance at home matches as they help with the set-up process for the game, carry out minor repairs at half time and carry out any necessary duties after the final whistle.
“Those volunteering will have the opportunity to watch the full game for free.
“Experience is preferred but not essential as the necessary training will be provided by our professional grounds team.”
To express interest in the voluntary roles, please email chief operating officer Chris Wood on [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.