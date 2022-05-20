Doncaster rotary clubs create memorial garden for those who lost their lives to Covid-19

A total of 1,500 tree saplings were planted in November 2021 by an enthusiastic group of young people from Doncaster Club Foundation and Doncaster College, together with members and friends of the three Rotary Clubs in Doncaster.

They have now installed three benches with plaques to remember those who succumbed to Covid. As the young wood matures it will provide a place of peace for people to reflect in a natural setting.

The saplings have been donated by the Conservation Volunteers and funding for the benches and plinth has been raised collectively by the Rotary clubs of Doncaster in conjunction with the Rotary Foundation.

The planting commences

To commemorate the memorial wood there wil be a short ceremony on Friday, May 27, at 1pm, attended by Mayor Ros Jones, Nick Fletcher MP and Dame Rosie Winterton MP plus Rotarians and guests.

Members of the public are very welcome to come along too.

Rotary representative Colin Jeynes said: “The pandemic has had an impact on everyone in different ways and none more so than those who have succumbed to the virus as well as their families and loved ones.

Volunteers create the new wood

"We think that it is important to create this open space in Doncaster where those most cruelly struck down from within our community can be remembered and planting trees in their

memory seems to us to be the most fitting way of doing this.”

