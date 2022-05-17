Doncaster prison staff and inmates to travel around world twice in gruelling charity challenge

HMP Moorland's Virtual Cycle, Run, Walk and Row around the World is to raise funds for Sheffield’s Archer Project, which offers help to homeless adults.

A spokesman said: “Our challenge is to travel the equivalent of two laps around the globe.

"This is approximately 50,000 miles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and inmates at Moorland Prison will take on the challenge

"As we virtually move across each country, we are allowed to cycle, run or walk, and when we reach water, rowing is the only method allowed until we reach a land border again.”

Funds raised will help the charity which supports the homeless, vulnerable people in danger of becoming homeless and those with mental illnesses.

The spokesman added: “The Archer Project offers a pathway from street homelessness to a settled life.”