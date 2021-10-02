Doncaster couple to tie the knot:  final episode of TV dating show Married At First Sight

Doncaster man Adam declared his love to his complete stranger bride Tayah by proposing to her – despite appearing to have misgivings earlier in the episode.

Adam 26 and Tayah tied the knot on the E4 show just seconds after meeting – and have been a firm favourite with viewers, appearing to be smitten with each other.

Viewers were eagerly awaiting the episode which was due to be aired on Thursday – but a technical hitch saw the previous night’s episode repeated.

The couple embrace after Adam proposes to Tayah. Credit: E4

During a week apart ahead of their vow renewals Tayah revealed to her mum that she wanted to move from Hertfordshire to Doncaster to live with Adam

She professed her love for Adam, and described him as her 'soulmate'. Though she had no doubt in her mind, she was concerned that Adam might change his mind while away from her.

Then Tayah looked concerned as Adam said: "Recently I started to feel something was missing.

"It's a bit back to front but all of this experiment is," he said.

Adam gets on his knees and pops the question to Tayah. Picture E4

"It's been eating away at me and I didn't know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today."

But Adam took out a ring from his breast pocket before proposing to Tayah.

Getting down on one knee, he said, "Tayah will you marry me."

Tayah cried and asked: "you being serious?" and then said, "you know I will."