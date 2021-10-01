Doncaster police arrest two after finding huge class A drug haul and £18,000 cash
Police have released pictures of drugs and cash recovered after a swoop on a Doncaster house.
Last night officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team and Doncaster Fortify team executed a Misuse of Drug warrant at an address just off of York Road.
A large quantity of Class A drugs were located at the address and approximately £18,000 in cash recovered.
Two males aged 25 and 24 were arrested and have been interviewed and released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.