Doncaster police arrest two after finding huge class A drug haul and £18,000 cash

Police have released pictures of drugs and cash recovered after a swoop on a Doncaster house.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:28 pm

Last night officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team and Doncaster Fortify team executed a Misuse of Drug warrant at an address just off of York Road.

A large quantity of Class A drugs were located at the address and approximately £18,000 in cash recovered.

Two males aged 25 and 24 were arrested and have been interviewed and released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.

Cash and class A drugs seized during a swoop on a Doncaster house.

Cash found during the raid on York Road.
More class A drugs found in the raid.