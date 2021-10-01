Married At First Sight: Series finale to air tonight as viewers await happy ending for Doncaster couple

The final episode of TV dating show Married At First Sight will air tonight – with viewers finally finding out if a Doncaster man and his complete stranger bride are still an item.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:29 pm

Adam Aveling, 26 and Tayah Victoria tied the knot on the E4 show just seconds after meeting – and have been a firm favourite with viewers, appearing to be smitten with each other.

Viewers were eagerly awaiting the episode which was due to be aired last night – but a technical hitch saw the previous night’s episode repeated.

E4 has apologised and said the show’s finale will air at 9pm tonight.

Viewers will find out tonight if Tayah and Adam from Doncaster are still an item. (Photo: E4).

The channel blamed it on "ongoing tech issues" after technical problems at a broadcast centre resulted in several channels going off air on Saturday.

In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, E4 said: "We're aware it's yesterday's episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It's all down to our ongoing tech issues which we're working hard on."

