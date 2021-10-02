Doncaster runner to run virtual London marathon in memory of much loved dad

The London Marathon is one of the most emotional events in the sporting calendar because so many of the participants do it for charities close to their hearts.

This year due to the pandemic there is both a live race in London and a virtual event, so more runners than ever are able to to take part.

Matthew Vickers , 24 is set to run his first ever marathon when he takes part in the virtual event on Sunday so you may see him on the streets of Doncaster racking up the 26.2 miles.

Matthew said: “Every year since I was 20 I’ve always tried to get through the ballot.

“Last year I was actually included at last but it was cancelled due to Covid. I was absolutely gutted.

“I re-entered for this year but unfortunately didn’t get a place, but I managed to get into the virtual marathon which also sold out – 50,000 runners are taking part across the world.”

The event starts at 9am and runs until entrants have completed the 26.2 miles of the marathon.

Matthew added: “I have been running ever since I was a kid, 10Ks and half marathons lots of times but never a full marathon and I’ve always wanted to do it.

“The nerves are pretty high at the moment.”

He is fundraising for The British Heart Foundation.

The former Sir Thomas Wharton Academy pupil was just 12 when his dad, Labour Party stalwart Martyn Vickers passed away from a sudden heart attack.

"My dad used to come to all my running events, said Matthew.

"So I made it my mission whenever I do a running event I do it in his memory for the British Heart Foundation.”

“I’ve had a lot of support from Doncaster MP Rosie Winterton who is a family friend.”

Doncaster Rovers fan Matthew will start from the Woodthorpe Plantation at Balby and his route will take him to Wadworth then Lakeside, the town, then finish at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He is hoping to do a sub four hours run and also plans to run the Yorkshire Marathon on October 17.