Some buses have been cancelled in and out of the Doncaster area

Some bus services have been cancelled today.

The company has posted on social media that due to staff shortages the following services will not operate today 02/10/21:

Rawmarsh to Doncaster 221 09:40, Doncaster to Rotherham 221 10:20, Doncaster to Rotherham 221 11:20, Rotherham to Rawmarsh 221 12:00, Rotherham to Rawmarsh 221 11:58, Rawmarsh to Rotherham 221 12:20, Rotherham to Doncaster 221 14:00, Doncaster to Rawmarsh 221 16:58, Rawmarsh to Rotherham 221 17:30, Rotherham to Doncaster 221 18:55.

Worksop - Doncaster 05:05 service 22 08:35 service 21 09:35 service 21 10:05 service 25 10:55 service 22 11:35 service 21 13:35 service 21 16:35 service 21 16:55 service 22

Doncaster - Worksop 07:05 service 22 09:50 service 25 10:50 service 25 11:20 service 21 12:05 service 22 12:50 service 25 14:50 service 25 17:50 service 25 18:25 service 22.