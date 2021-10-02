Police concerned for safety of missing Doncaster teenager
Officers in Doncaster are appealing to trace missing teenager, Bailey, who was reported missing yesterday (October 1).
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 8:16 am
Bailey, 16 is known to frequent the Conisborough area but has links to Scunthorpe. He was last seen in the town at 9.30pm on 30 September 2021, where he was captured on CCTV wearing the items pictured.
Have you seen Bailey recently? Please report any information to South Yorkshire Police on live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 966 of 22 September.