Doncaster boy with ADHD raising charity cash to honour 12-year-old who took own life

A nine-year-old Doncaster boy with ADHD is raising money for charity to honour a 12-year-old with the same condition who took his own life.

Archie-James Gregory was inspired to raise funds for two separate organisations after hearing about the tragic case of Riley Townsend from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire who took his own life earlier this year.

Archie is rowing to collect cash for Doncaster ADHD and Autism and children’s suicide organisation CALM.

And proud mum Naomi has spoken about her own family’s struggles with the condition after Archie was diagnosed last year.

Archie-James Gregory is raising cash in memory of a 12-year-old who took his own life.

She said: “At eight, Archie-James was diagnosed with Hyperactive Impulsive Disorder ADHD.

"This was no shock to us as from a very young age he showed all the traits in daily aspects and tasks of his life.

"Archie attends main stream school and literally thrives on a daily basis. They have supported Archie and us throught the whole journey and now additional components that Archie requires at his more impulsive times, they offer full attention too.”

Archie, a keen sports fan, was inspired to raise money after hearing about the tragic death of Riley.

Said Naomi: “He had a short spell with a local Doncaster rugby league team but took a knock to his ankle and had a fracture putting him out for six weeks.

"However ADHD meant that he would not stop trying to run, he still did not keep still even under doctors orders – he just had so much energy he just couldn’t help himself.

"It quickly became apparent that he just wasn’t in love with rugby and it wasn’t for him.

"Fast forward to 2024 and after years of wanting to do football, a trip to Old Trafford sparked his love and reignited his desire.

"Archie joined his local team and did a few weeks of training and absolutely loved it. He was signed for the league side and he’s played every match to date.”

But as Archie prepared for his first league game at the beginning of September the football community had some shocking news.

Riley, who suffered with ADHD like Archie, tragically took his own life.

To pay their respects, every club across Doncaster paused for a one minute silence before kick off to pay tribute to him.

Naomi said: “Archie being the inquisitive chap he is, approached me and asked some very very difficult questions."

His mum very reluctant to answer because she wanted to protect him from understanding what suicide is and means - but Archie persistently pressed for answers.

She said: "He couldn’t understand why a boy who was the same as him with ADHD didn’t feel good enough for the world, why he didn’t want to stay with his mummy and daddy.

Archie became emotional and his kind, big hearted nature started kicking in and it was sunset time when he was in his bedroom with him mum and said: “Look at them clouds mum, it’s like a big mountain that they can’t get over.”

I replied: “I know son but when they get over there, they head straight into heaven to their loved ones and our loved ones arms who look after them forever.”

Archie then shocked his mum with his next words.

“Well it’s no good mum, I need to give something to help, I need to give some money.”

She thought he wanted to gift some of his pocket money but Archie then proceeded to tell her that he actually meant he wanted to raise money to help.

The family then set a challenge of £1,000 to be split between two charities - CALM and Doncaster ADHD and Autism.

And he’s raising the money by rowing 50,000 metres in local gym Strong 21.

He will complete is final row on October 20 at 2pm where a few of his friends and family will be in attendance to support him and cheer him to the finish.

Added Naomi: “It is such a heroic effort from such a very big hearted, kind, loving young boy who himself faces challenges everyday with his ADHD.

"I hope everyone in Doncaster gets behind him and is proud of his efforts.”