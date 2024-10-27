Doncaster boy, 9, completes gruelling challenge in memory of youngster who took own life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A determined Doncaster youngster with ADHD has completed a gruelling challenge to honour a 12-year-old with the same condition who took his own life – and smashed his target by double.

Archie-James Gregory was inspired to raise funds for two separate organisations after hearing about the tragic case of Riley Townsend from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire who took his own life earlier this year.

Archie took on a rowing challenge to collect cash for Doncaster ADHD and Autism and children’s suicide organisation CALM.

His proud mum Naomi said: “I am overwhelmed by the response and support of the local community who have sponsored him and can’t wait to show him how much this money will help those charities.

Archie Gregory has completed his fundraising challenge.

“Little did Archie know that within less than eight hours of me posting the fundraiser on the first day he hit his target of £1,000 in just day one, so I then aimed to make it double. I am truly blown away that we achieved this all within the space of just two weeks before we took our family holiday.”

Archie was diagnosed with the condition last year and Naomi said: "This was no shock to us as from a very young age he showed all the traits in daily aspects and tasks of his life.

"Archie attends main stream school and literally thrives on a daily basis. They have supported Archie and us throught the whole journey and now additional components that Archie requires at his more impulsive times, they offer full attention too.”

A keen sports fan, Archie rowed a total of 50,000 metres at local gym Strong 21 to hit his target.

Archie was supported in his endeavours by his family and friends.

Added Naomi: “Archie is already thinking about doing another fundraiser and I couldn’t be more proud of him for wanting to continue to help others. His big heart is just so full of love and kindness I know he will go on to do amazing things.”

A keen footballer, he was inspired to take on the challenge after hearing about Riley’s tragic death.

As Archie prepared for his first league game at the beginning of September the football community heard the shocking news.

To pay their respects, every club across Doncaster paused for a one minute silence before kick off to pay tribute to him.

Archied rowed 50,000 metres to raise more than £2,000 for charity.

Naomi said: “Archie being the inquisitive chap he is, approached me and asked some very very difficult questions."

His mum very reluctant to answer because she wanted to protect him from understanding what suicide is and means - but Archie persistently pressed for answers.

She said: "He couldn’t understand why a boy who was the same as him with ADHD didn’t feel good enough for the world, why he didn’t want to stay with his mummy and daddy.

Archie became emotional and his kind, big hearted nature started kicking in and it was sunset time when he was in his bedroom with him mum and said: “Look at them clouds mum, it’s like a big mountain that they can’t get over.”

I replied: “I know son but when they get over there, they head straight into heaven to their loved ones and our loved ones arms who look after them forever.”

Archie then shocked his mum with his next words.

“Well it’s no good mum, I need to give something to help, I need to give some money.”

He was supported along the way by some of his school friends and family members who they combined totals for on these days.

After a brief holiday, Archie completed his final row day on 20 October with his friends and family there to cheer him on.

Added Naomi: “He had no idea at this point what his total was – we kept it a secret to make it more special on his day of completion.

"His final total came in at a staggering £2,080 on the day but a couple more have donated making it £2,100 in total.”

"He’s now been invited to the Doncaster charity to look round and see for himself how much this money will help out those in need.

"Throughout the row, Archie had a grit and determination to finish it and not give up, showing his sense of humour after one particular row session, he took his top off, flexed his muscles and shouted “mam look at these, me biceps are massive!”

"We laughed so much – Archie and his brother were in fits of giggles too.”

"This big hearted, kind, caring loving young boy has absolutely smashed his first ever charity event and now says it’s not going to be his last, so watch this space.”