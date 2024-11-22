Council submits plan to build new Stainforth community hub with government Towns Funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a government-funded community hub combining several services in Stainforth have been officially lodged for approval.

Doncaster Council has internally submitted plans to build a new community hub in Stainforth, combining several local services into one site.

The proposal forms part of a wider masterplan for Stainforth which will be made possible through the government Towns Deal fund.

It was announced in 2021 that the authority would receive £21.6 million from the fund in order to undertake projects outlined in their bid.

Visualisation of the proposed community hub. Credit: City of Doncaster Council

The site is set to be built on the Miners Welfare grounds at Hatfield Working Men’s Club on Church Road.

According to council officers, the existing children’s play area and sports activities on the grounds will not be affected by the plans.

The site is set to include several community spaces, a reception area, kitchen and outdoor landscaped area.

Existing car parking spaces will be utilised, with the addition of new disabled spaces, cycle storage and an electric vehicle charging point.

The hub will become the home of several services which currently take place across multiple sites in the area.

These will include alcohol and drug addiction support, childcare and family programmes, debt counselling and welfare advice, domestic abuse services, health advice and youth services.

A statement from Doncaster Council read: “The new community hub is an exciting opportunity to combine SMILE, Family Hub and Library services offered in Stainforth into a new bespoke building in a central location.

“It will create a lasting impact on the community that will address many of the challenges related to unemployment and crime in the long-term.

“The hub will help to improve the connection between Stainforth and its residents, evoking a greater sense of pride and purpose – providing a space where people can flourish and that can provide the support that its residents need.”

Several planning departments will now be consulted on the proposal ahead of a decision being made.

Other projects set to take place utilising the Towns Fund include the transformation of the station gateway, improvements to the town centre and the transformation of Hatfield Colliery.